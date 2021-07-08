The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Trading Down 5.5%

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $40.00. 668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 140,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNTG. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 2.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

