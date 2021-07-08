The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.18.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.