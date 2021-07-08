The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,271. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

