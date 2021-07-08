The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.70 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $36.95. 1,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,634. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.