Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total value of $48,420.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $3,017,375.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15.

Carvana stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $124.89 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Carvana by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 43,973 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

