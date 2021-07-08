Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of TRI traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.88. 16,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,201. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $31,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

