Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,004,671 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 392.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004,671 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $111,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.90. The company has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

