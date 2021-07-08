Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DexCom were worth $104,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,186,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,475,000 after acquiring an additional 104,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,987 shares of company stock worth $26,003,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.31.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $441.12 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

