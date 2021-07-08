Thunder Token (TT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.55 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $59.45 million and $21.55 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00182163 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000885 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

