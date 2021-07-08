Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from $1.30 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.48.

TWMIF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,978. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

