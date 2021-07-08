Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. 87,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,492. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $1,782,476. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.