Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,623 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 1.82% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,342,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ULST remained flat at $$40.46 on Thursday. 34,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,114. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.47.

