Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $136.50. The stock had a trading volume of 227,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,046. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.32. The company has a market cap of $334.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

