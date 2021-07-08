Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 214.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,848 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.3% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $50,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

PYPL stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.19. 253,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $344.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

