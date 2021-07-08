Totem Point Management LLC Purchases 8,561 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up 4.0% of Totem Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 101.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 196,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 32,080 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,353. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

