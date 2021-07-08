Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.15.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU stock opened at C$34.24 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$12.29 and a 52 week high of C$36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,603.72.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.