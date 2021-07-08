TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Shares Sold by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906,590 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

PACE stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $559.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

