Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,195 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,293% compared to the typical volume of 373 call options.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $120,076.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $423,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,087.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,801,000 after buying an additional 304,078 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 74,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Global by 569.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after buying an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $53,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.