TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Lessened by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 55.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 138.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,878,970. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

