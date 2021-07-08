Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research analysts have commented on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

