Tremblant Capital Group Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 3.5% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.38% of Palo Alto Networks worth $119,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $385.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,615 shares of company stock worth $12,712,079. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

