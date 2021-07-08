Tremblant Capital Group Invests $88.89 Million in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,347,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,893,000. Nordstrom comprises about 2.6% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 91,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

