Trias (old) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (TRY)

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Trias (old) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias (old) has a total market cap of $16.42 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trias (old) has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00054560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.08 or 0.00862643 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Trias (old) Profile

Trias (old) (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias (old)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

