TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,143,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,893. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $70.89 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.