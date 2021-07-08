Tripio (TRIO) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Tripio has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $477,833.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.73 or 0.00860185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005217 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.