True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.33. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 51,740 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

