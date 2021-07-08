True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.41

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.41 and traded as high as C$7.47. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 238,911 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.75 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. True North Commercial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.74%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

