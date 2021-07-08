TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 92,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 941,113 shares.The stock last traded at $14.14 and had previously closed at $14.33.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the last quarter.
TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.