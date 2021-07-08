TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 92,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 941,113 shares.The stock last traded at $14.14 and had previously closed at $14.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

