Tunc Doluca Sells 22,400 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after purchasing an additional 973,357 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $280,302,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

