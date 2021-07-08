Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $463,296.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total transaction of $463,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total transaction of $1,028,814.80.

On Friday, May 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.85. 1,055,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.32 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Twilio by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.