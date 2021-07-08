Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSN opened at $73.39 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.
TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
