Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Cut by Prime Capital Management Co Ltd

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 89,088 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 17.5% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd owned about 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $96,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.75. 1,059,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,480,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

