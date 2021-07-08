UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IONS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

