UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of IGM Biosciences worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

IGMS stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

