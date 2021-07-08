UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $22 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $205,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 96.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 54,081 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $72.45 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.64.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.