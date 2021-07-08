UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2,445.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $20,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 248.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 33,442 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $2,338,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

In other The Children’s Place news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 over the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

