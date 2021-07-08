UBS Group AG Acquires 14,208 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,893,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after acquiring an additional 580,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 558,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

NYSE:TGI opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.88. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

