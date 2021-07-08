UBS Group AG Acquires 46,402 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) by 11,317.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,402 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSMS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMS stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

