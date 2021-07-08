UBS Group AG Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

