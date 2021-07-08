UBS Group AG Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MFA Financial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,738,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 1,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 235,750 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA opened at $4.52 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

