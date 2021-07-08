UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Green Dot worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDOT opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,608.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,817 shares of company stock worth $215,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

