UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €124.00 ($145.88) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.25 ($121.47).

ETR KBX opened at €90.30 ($106.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €88.66 ($104.31) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

