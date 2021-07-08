UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-$1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.17.

UDR opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 254.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

