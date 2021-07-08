UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.13

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UK Mortgages stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 72.40 ($0.95). 3,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,057. UK Mortgages has a 12 month low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.10.

About UK Mortgages

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

