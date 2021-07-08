Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,221 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 571.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,893 shares of company stock worth $107,378,164. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

ULTA opened at $340.80 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.90.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.