UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) were down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 11,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 11,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28.

About UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

UMeWorld Limited, a holding company, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. The company's K-12 flagship product is UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs.

