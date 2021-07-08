UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNCRY. Erste Group upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of UniCredit stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 107,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

