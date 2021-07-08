Unifty (NIF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $114,432.00

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Unifty has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $22.83 or 0.00070147 BTC on exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $23.88 million and $114,432.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00122126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00162767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,800.52 or 1.00788223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.21 or 0.00943971 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,258 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

