Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 77.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,794,000 after acquiring an additional 241,357 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,076 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 130,875 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $230,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,032. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

