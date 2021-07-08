USDX Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006685 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

